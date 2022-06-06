DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is almost here, so, here’s a fun question for you: If you won $1 million, what would be the first place you vacation to? With DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field having flights all around the country and the world, you can’t go wrong with flying out of there with all the money you hypothetically just won.

In this instance, it’s real; a Fort Worth trust has recently claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the Texas Lottery. The lottery says, “244 678 Trust from Fort Worth claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on April 25.”

That seven-figure winning ticket was bought at Grandview Fast Stop on East Criner Street in Grandview. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. The winner was able to match all five of the white ball numbers drawn from a Quick Pick ticket to net the second-tier prize win, but missed out on the jackpot-prize after not matching the Powerball number.

The lottery says, “Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.”