DALLAS (KDAF) — Doing good deeds for those in need is a good way to spend your time and Big Tex Urban Farms seems to be doing just that.

Back in 2018, the State Fair of Texas and its program Big Tex Urban Farms announced it would grow and donate 1 million servings to the community. Now, that’s been completed as South Dallas has received 1M servings of fresh produce.

The State Fair of Texas said, “As part of the State Fair of Texas’ efforts to give back to South Dallas, all the food produced by Big Tex Urban Farms is donated to organizations serving the surrounding communities. Organizations including Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Institute at the Juanita J. Craft Community Center, Bonton Farms, CitySquare, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church, FJV Foundation, Jubilee Park Community Center, Oak Cliff Veggie Project, Parkland Hospital, POETIC, The Bridge, and TR Hoover Community Development Corporation collect and distribute the produce grown by Big Tex Urban Farms.”

Most of these neighborhoods have been designated as food deserts with limited access to fresh food by the USDA. Not only have they donated fresh produce but Big Tex Urban Farms has also help set up community gardens in neighborhoods around Fair Park. “Another piece of the Farms’ educational programming is working with local culinary programs—donating produce and herbs—that teach job skills to folks from all walks of life.”