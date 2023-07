DALLAS(KDAF)-A San Marcos resident is rejoicing after claiming a life-changing prize of $1 million from a winning Powerball ticket.

The lucky winner, who has opted to stay anonymous, managed to match all five of the white ball numbers on their Quick Pick ticket.

However, they missed out on the red Powerball number. This winning ticket was purchased from the Risen N Stop #2, conveniently located off North State Highway 123.