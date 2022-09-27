DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.

If you’ve recently bought a Texas Lottery ticket in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, you may want to check your ticket. The lottery reports a $1.025 million jackpot-winning ticket from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold in Fort Worth.

“A $1.025 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #FortWorth! #TexasLottery,” the Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket was able to notch the big win after matching all four of the winning numbers and the Bonus number: 10, 14, 25, 34, and the Bonus number, 20. It was sold at Albertsons on Western Center in Cowtown; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players that tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date, so be sure to get in there sooner, rather than later.