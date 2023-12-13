DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you plan to spoil your dog for Christmas?

The Special Reports Team at Veterinarians.org surveyed 1,000 dog owners online to learn more about their holiday plans for their pup. Keep reading to discover how dog owners will be celebrating Christmas with their four-legged friends this year.

89% of American dog owners plan to buy their dog a Christmas gift this year. Among these respondents, the majority (37%) plan to buy at least two presents for their dog, with just over a quarter of dog owners (26%) aiming for three presents.

Toys and treats (including bones) are the most popular gift choices for dogs, with 81% of dog owners opting for these items. 27% of dog owners also plan to buy accessories such as collars, tags, hats, and boots, while 26% plan to buy their dogs a new bed.

Most dog owners (27%) anticipate spending $25-$50 on their dog’s Christmas presents this year, while 1 in 4 dog owners will spend anywhere from $75 to over $100 on the perfect gift for their canine companion. Almost a third of surveyed dog owners (31%) say they plan to spend more on their dog’s Christmas presents this year than they did last year.

Read the full report from Veterinarians.org here.