DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is starting strong for players of the Texas Lottery. For starters, on January 1, a $16.25 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold at a RaceTrac in Flower Mound.

On Jan. 3, the first Monday of 2022, two more winning tickets were sold in Texas totaling $1.5 million in winnings. The Texas Lottery says a $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at a Winners Corner in Austin. That ticket matched five out of five numbers (excluding the Powerball) to net the $1 million win.

There were also several other winners of the Powerball drawing as well with three players winning $50,000 (one of those “Power Played” doubling their winnings), among other small prizes.

Over at the Four Star Food Mart in White Settlement, a $500,000 winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold. That ticket matched four out of four numbers along with the bonus to net the big win.