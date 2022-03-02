DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone who bought a Texas Two Step lottery ticket in Dallas will soon come to claim a huge seven-figure win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1.5 million winning ticking for Feb. 28’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold in Dallas. The ticket matched all four winning numbers along with the bonus number (15, 17, 28, 29, 22*) for the $1.5M win.

It was sold at the Quick Shop on Forest Lane in Dallas and in case you were curious the ticket was a Quick Pick. 27 other players were able to match the four winning numbers to win $1,468 each.