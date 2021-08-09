Local pizza company changes hours to promote work, life balance for employees

Local pizza company changes hours to promote work and life balance for employees. Photo courtesy Greenville Avenue Pizza Company.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is changing its business hours to promote a better work/life balance for its staff.

The pizza restaurant known for being a late-night spot to grab a slice said it is still offering the same great product but is making the change to better accommodate its workers.

On top of changing the hours, the company is also giving a $200 bonus to new workers who complete their first six weeks at the job.

The company is expected to open a third location in Richardson this year.

Sammy Mandell, owner of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company, joined our show to talk more about the changes.