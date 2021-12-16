DALLAS (KDAF) — Local Good Center’s job readiness program helps train, coach and empower individuals to secure meaningful employment through hands-on coaching and skills training.

Their workshops provide personalized coaching, interview techniques, salary negotiation strategies and more.

They seek to serve people by being a bridge for those who couldn’t otherwise do it on their own. Their job seekers come from referrals from local nonprofit partners and participants in Local Good Center programs.

Maya Quinn, job readiness director for Local Good Center, joined our show to talk more about their programs.