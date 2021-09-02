Texas girl adopts pet after recovering from open heart surgery

WACO, Texas – Faith Massey is only nine years old, and she has already overcome challenges many never experience.

Faith had open heart surgery less than two months ago, and her mom has Stage Four cancer. Her mom, Belinda, says with Faith being an only child, she has been wanting a companion.

“This journey of me being sick and her being sick is just going to bring us all in,” Belinda said. “It’s just going to bring us all together, and give us somebody else to love in our family.”

Staff members at the Humane Society of Central Texas helped make all of this happen for Faith, and one of them told FOX 44 that this is exactly why they do what they do.

“That’s what we love doing,” says Mike Gray, of the Humane Society. “That’s why we work here. That’s why we were hired here. And that is our responsibility to do that for the community. So it feels really, really good to be able to do that. Especially for a family like this – with this little girl just, you know, perfect.”

Gray says as being a part of the Humane Society of Central Texas, he loves that they are able to help people and help dogs.

“That’s our calling in life, is to do stuff like that,” Gray said. “So that’s why we’re here. And so, we love to do something like that.”

Since her surgery, Faith hasn’t been able to do one of her favorite activities – gymnastics – but she has new plans in mind.

“I’m gonna teach her some lessons. She’s getting a haircut tomorrow,” Faith said.

Despite just meeting Scout, Faith said Scout is her best friend.

“I’m just really excited that little Scout is going to go to a good home and to a good little family,” Gray said. “She’s gonna be loved the rest of her life.”