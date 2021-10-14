LIVE BLOG: Heavy rain, storms prompt flash flood warnings throughout Central Texas

Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest storm conditions: Apple | Android

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A stormy night over Central Texas ratcheted up around 10 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to continue into Thursday.

Remnants from what was once Hurricane Pamela are still pushing toward Central Texas and will begin impacting the Hill Country by early evening and then eventually the Austin Metro during the late evening and overnight.

The Flash Flood Watch has been EXPANDED to include Bastrop and Caldwell Counties as the potential for flooding rains has shifted east slightly. While the watch continues through 7 p.m. Thursday, the time of concern for flooding downpours will be late evening through Thursday morning. A widespread risk of 2-4″ is possible in Central Texas, but isolated amounts up to 6″ may fall if storms continue to fall over the same areas.

10:45 a.m. Thursday

Lake Kyle and the Plum Creek Trail are closed today due to high waters, the city’s parks and recreation department said. The Lake Kyle administrative office is open at normal hours, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10:15 a.m. Thursday

Travis County ESD 12 in Manor said Gregg Lane is closed between Fuchs Grove and FM 973 due to flooding, and it is unsure when the road will reopen.

9 a.m. Thursday

The New Braunfels Police Department said it’s restricting access to both the Comal and Guadalupe rivers due to them running faster and the debris associated with flooding.

Officials will reassess the area with the New Braunfels city limits on Friday to see if the rivers have calmed down enough.

7:30 a.m. Thursday

There’s a flood warning for Onion Creek in southeast Travis County. The National Weather Service issued the warning as the creek was around 14 feet, and it’s expected to get to minor flood stage around 19 feet as the day goes on.

6:30 a.m. Thursday

More school districts are going to 2-hour delays Thursday due to weather and flooded roads. Lockhart and Luling school districts will start two hours late, and Wimberley ISD said it will start school at 10 a.m.

6 a.m. Thursday

There are 101 low water crossings closed in the Austin area. Before you head out the door, check our map by ATXFloods.com to see if there are closures near you.

5:30 a.m. Thursday

Hays CISD will be on a 2-hour delay due to the heavy rain and flooding that’s making travel difficult throughout the district. All morning activities are canceled, and there are two dozen low water crossings closed throughout the district.

5:10 a.m. Thursday

There’s a flash flooding warning for areas of Hays County, including the cities of San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, and Lockhart until 5:45 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for New Braunfels TX, San Marcos TX, Schertz TX until 5:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/Oz4dzi7pks — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 14, 2021

Further east in Fayette County, the flash flood warning is in place until 8:15 a.m. as more heavy rain shifts that way. The cities of La Grange, Schulenburg and Flatonia are in the affected area. Here’s a map of the warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Flash Flood Warning including La Grange TX, Schulenburg TX, Flatonia TX until 8:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/Ds6iBhJhiX — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 14, 2021

12:27 a.m. Thursday

Two flash flood warnings are still in effect: Hays County and Blanco County. Both are expected to end at 2 a.m. The worst of the weather is shifting into eastern counties.

There are also several low water crossings flooded in Hays and Travis counties. Remember, it can be difficult to judge water depth at night. If you encounter a flooded roadway, Turn Around, Don't Drown! https://t.co/maZBNT0jsV pic.twitter.com/nEXomdHGlK — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 14, 2021

11:53 p.m.

Numerous road closures throughout Austin at crossings that are subject to frequent flooding. For now, flows appear to be decreasing at some crossings, City of Austin reports.

11:38 p.m.

Law enforcement in Blanco County reports flash flooding at the Farm-to-Market 32 bridge at the Little Blanco River.

10:50 p.m.

Rain and thunderstorms are moving over the Austin-metro area. As of 10:50 p.m., no mass power outages were reported.

AUSTIN ENERGY OUTAGE MAP

A flash flood warning has been issued by NWS for Hays County, including Wimberley and Dripping Springs until 2 a.m.

#TimeLapse: there’s some lightening going on in downtown Austin! What’s it look like near you? #TxWx pic.twitter.com/KGccn4cXtv — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 14, 2021

9 p.m.

Flash flood warning issued for southern Blanco County, according to National Weather Service. NWS reports 1.45″ of rain fell over 15 minutes in the county. The warning is in effect until midnight.

8:30 p.m.

The tornado warning for Blanco County has expired, National Weather Service confirms.

8 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Blanco County until 8:30 p.m., National Weather Service reports.

6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Gillespie County, including Harper, until 6:30 p.m.

KXAN will update this story as weather developments occur.