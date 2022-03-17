DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has just released a study ranking this year’s states with the highest job resignation rates.

“The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” with millions of Americans quitting their jobs each month,” the study said.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states and Washington D.C. based on how frequently people are leaving their jobs.

Here are the states with the highest job resignation rates:

Alaska South Carolina Georgia Delaware Kentucky Mississippi West Virginia Arizona Tennessee Hawaii

Where does Texas rank? According to the study, they rank 19th in the nation for job resignation rates with a resignation rate of 3.10% for the latest month, and a resignation rate of 2.98% for the last 12 months.

To view the full report, visit WalletHub’s website.