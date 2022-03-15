DALLAS (KDAF) — Lent is in full swing! Here is a list of establishments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area offering alternative meal options.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Dickey’s will be offering a fish option for a limited time for guests across the U.S. that are participating in Lent to still get their fix of Texas flavors.

Bulla Gastrobar

Beginning March 2, people who are observing Lent can order meat-free dishes at Bulla Gastrobar in Plano’s Legacy West.

Their menu includes popular Spanish seafood dishes, including:

Seafood Paella: Calamari, prawns, clams, shimp, red sofrito and saffron

Calamari, prawns, clams, shimp, red sofrito and saffron Salmon Carpaccio: Fresh salmon topped with crispy capers, cornichons, arugula, mini croutons and aioli

Fresh salmon topped with crispy capers, cornichons, arugula, mini croutons and aioli Tuna Tartare: Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos: Roasted jalapeños, parmesan cheese, Spanish paprika, salsa criolla

Roasted jalapeños, parmesan cheese, Spanish paprika, salsa criolla Grilled Octopus Salad: Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh lemon

Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh lemon Ceviche de Jalapeno: Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeno, fresh lime and orange, served with plantain chips

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeno, fresh lime and orange, served with plantain chips Grilled Octopus: Corn purée, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

Corn purée, salsa criolla, cracked pepper Crispy Calamari: Homemade tartar sauce

Golden Chick

The franchise says they will be serving butterfly shrimp from now until April 24. Butterfly shrimp will be available in two combo meals, with Southern-fried catfish pieces or Golden Tenders, but they can also be purchased on their own.

Maple Leaf Diner

Lent is in full swing and Maple Leaf Diner is offering a limited-time Fish #FRYday special for $12.99. The Canadian-inspired diner has teamed up with Kingsville Brewery to create a delicious beer batter paired with the fish and chips dish.