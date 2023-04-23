DALLAS (KDAF) — Lipton has recently released a new product that is sure to excite fans of both iced tea and alcohol: Hard Iced Tea. This boozy twist on the classic beverage is a refreshing blend of real tea and alcohol that comes in four delicious flavors: Lemon, Half & Half, Strawberry and Peach.

At 5% alcohol by volume, Lipton’s Hard Iced Tea is perfect for those looking to enjoy a tasty drink with a bit of a kick. It’s also a convenient option for those who wants to skip the hassle of mixing their own cocktails.

“Lipton Hard Iced Tea is what you want hard iced tea to taste like,” said Lisa Texido, Brand Director for Lipton Hard Iced Tea. “We created the recipe to make sure that the smooth, balanced flavor people love about Lipton iced tea really came through. I think people will be surprised that a hard iced tea can be this delicious – it’s a must-try.”

So, whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying a barbecue, or just looking for a refreshing drink with a little bit of edge, Lipton’s Hard Iced Tea is definitely worth a try.

If you happen to be in Dallas, you’re in luck because Lipton’s Hard Iced Tea is now available in select locations across the city.

Cheers to sipping the tea with a boozy twist!