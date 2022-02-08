DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is one busy man in 2022. First, the launch of his beer, EIGHT, now, the lineup for his music festival, Highway to Henryetta has been released.

Tickets for Troy Aikman’s Highway To Henryetta go on sale on February 11 at highwaytohenryetta.com. The June 11 festival will feature country music superstar Blake Shelton, Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham and the Bird Dogs, Mikayla Lane, Val Mooty along with more artists and bands that have yet to be announced.

In June, the stage will be set at Nichols Park in Henryetta, Oklahoma to host some country music fun from a Cowboys legend.

Tickets, parking, and more information can be found here. The festival is the main source of funding for the Henryetta Live Foundation which works to support the city and invest in education and community.