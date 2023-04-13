DALLAS (KDAF) – The 17th annual Dallas International Film Festival(DIFF) will be April 28 through May 5. Industry film buffs, critics, and lovers of cinema will gather from around the world to experience the latest in cinema.

During DIFF, more than 100 films will grace the screen from nearly 30 countries at the Violet Crown Theater. Filmmakers and actors will have the chance to answer questions and interact with fans during Q&A sessions.

Red carpets will be rolled out nightly, special events will take place throughout the week, and there will be a festival lounge where guests can eat, drink, and meet other festival-goers.

DIFF, since 2006, has brought together more than 100,000 cinephiles, screened over 2,500 films from 50 countries, and given out over $1.1 million in awards.

For more information on other participating venues and tickets, visit Dallasfilm.org.