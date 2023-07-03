DALLAS (KDAF) — Addison’s Kaboom Town will be one event that you won’t want to miss!

But if you aren’t able to make it to the festivities, don’t worry there will be watch parties happening all over the city.

So stop by your favorite establishment, so you won’t miss all the fun!

Addison Point Sports Grill

Outdoor watch party with DJ and live simulcast.

4578 Belt Line Road

972-662-2230

The Addison Improv

Enjoy the comedy of Ian Bragg in a special show on July 1 (18+ only)

4980 Belt Line Road, Suite250

Bitter Sisters Brewery

Parking lot viewing party.

15103 Surveyor Blvd.

Bonchon

Five FREE Korean BBQ Wings with 15 Wing purchases for July 1 to July 4 at the Addison location only. You can order at Bonchon.com with code KABOOM.

Cafe 214

Celebrate Wings and Tings at Cafe 214 with a special happy hour from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with games and fun.

4546 Belt Line Road

469-412-3333

Cantina Laredo

Patio party featuring USA Rita and to-go food specials.

4546 Belt Line Road

Dutch Bros

Offering “The Kaboom Town Rebel” featured drink.

14310 Marsh Ln.

541-955-4700

Dr. Gold

Annual Kaboom Town block party starting at 6:30 p.m.

4151 Belt Line Road, Suite 127

El Rincon

Happy Hour all day July 3, including $5 house margaritas & house wine, $4 bottle beers & well drinks, $3 draft beers Crown & Fireball shots and $2 off appetizers.

5004 Addison Circle

469-547-1019

Ida Claire

Parking lot party with live music, food and drink specials.

5001 Belt Line Road

Lane’s OAK’D BBQ

Parking lot party with live music, bounce house and cornhole.

4525 Belt Line Road

Lion & Crown

Watch party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m with drink specials and entertainment.

5001 Addison Circle

972-503-5001

Loro

$5 Red, White, Blue Sangria/Gin and Tonic Frozen Slushee Swirl.

14999 Montfort Drive

Mendocino Farms

Get ready for Addison Kaboom Town with Family Fun Night. Enjoy face painters, balloon artists, a DJ and samples.

5294 Belt Line Road, Suite 105

Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

14951 Midway Road

Ssong’s Hot Dog and R&B Tea

BOGO food specials on selected menu items July 3 through July 4.

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 748

469-778-0008

Stadium Sports Grill

Kaboom Town Latin Party with DJ, drinks hookah and more.

4872 Belt Line Road

469-962-2678

Taqueria La Ventana

Live music plus food and drink specials

4180B Belt Line Road

469-828-2035

Table 13

Live music plus special viewing party for guests with reservations.

4812 Belt Line Road

972-789-9558

The Quarter Bar & Grill

Patio party with lawn games and darts. 21+ only.

15201 Addison Road

972-788-1919