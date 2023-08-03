PURINA CAT CHOW-Purina, a renowned brand known for its high-quality pet products, has found a passionate supporter in actress and cat lover, Mandy Moore.

In a unique collaboration, Mandy Moore has teamed up with Purina to embark on a journey to uncover 60 heartwarming stories of how cat owners have been profoundly influenced by their feline companions.

Purina said,

To show our gratitude for your trust over the past 60 years, Cat Chow is inviting you to share a personal story about how the cat you love has impacted you and your family.

Selected stories will be published in the Cat Chow 60th Anniversary story compilation book. In addition, one Grand Prize storyteller will receive a $10,000 cash prize!

Hurry! The deadline for entries is August 13, 2023.

Purina Cat Chow’s 60 years of expertise is evident in its wide range of cat food products. Whether a cat needs a formula tailored for kittens, adult cats, or senior cats, Purina Cat Chow has a variety of options to choose from.

As an avid advocate for animal welfare, Mandy Moore recognizes the significant impact that pets, especially cats, can have on their owners’ lives. Through this partnership, she aims to shed light on the remarkable stories of individuals whose lives have been touched by the love, companionship, and support of their beloved cats

Check out Purina’s contest page for more details, and watch the video above to learn why Mandy Moore is partnering with them.