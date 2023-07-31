DALLAS(KDAF)—On Fun on the Run with Yolonda, Yolonda shares how to make a magical water painting activity with your kids at home.

A young helper named Autumn stopped by the CW33 station to show you how it’s done:

First, you need some cold water, a towel, two ceramic spoons, and water-painting pens.

#1. Before drawing, dry the ceramic pens with the towel, to make sure there is no moisture.

#2. Draw your favorite animal or image on the spoon and slowly dip it into the water, and watch it float on top.

#3. Wipe the water off the spoon before you draw another image.

Note: When drawing, don’t leave gaps between the lines, or the image will fall apart when the spoon hits the water.

You can draw a background first, then draw on the background so the image won’t fall apart after entering the water.