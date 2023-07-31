CARS FOR KIDS—Cars for Kids is a charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in need.

One of the ways the organization achieves this is through generous donations of cars from individuals like you.

By donating your car, you are directly contributing to the well-being and future success of children across the country.

In addition to making a difference in the lives of children, donating your car to Cars for Kids can also provide you with tax benefits. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, they are authorized to provide you with a tax deduction for the fair market value of your donated car.

Be sure to consult with your tax advisor for more information on how to claim your deduction.

Watch the full interview with Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams to see how Cars for Kids is impacting the DFW community.