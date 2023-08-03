DALLAS(KDAF)-There’s nothing better than discovering new options when it comes to vegan food. In that spirit, Yolonda had the opportunity to catch up with celebrity chef Cynthia Nevels in downtown Klyde Warren Park.

They met at her signature orange mobile food truck, conveniently parked in the shade. Chef Cynthia takes immense pride in her vegan menu, and one of her standout creations is the hearty Italian Po Boy sandwich made with vegan meatballs.

These meatballs are made from scratch using her homemade recipe, ensuring that they are both delicious and cruelty-free.

Aside from the incredible taste of her Po boy’s, one of the most remarkable aspects of Chef Cynthia’s food is its versatility. Make sure to stop by to taste some of the kind food and visit her website.