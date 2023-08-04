DAVE MORALES-BackstageOl’s Dave Morales recently had the opportunity to speak with NBA player Stephen Curry about his new documentary ‘Underrated’.

The documentary sheds light on Curry’s journey from being overlooked in high school to becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time. During the interview, Curry expressed his excitement about the documentary and the message it conveys.

IMDB said, “The coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry, from an undersized basketball player at a small college to becoming a larger-than-life NBA superstar.”

He emphasized the importance of hard work, perseverance, and self-belief in achieving success, especially when facing adversity.

Curry shared personal anecdotes and insights into his own experiences, highlighting the challenges he encountered throughout his career.

Watch the full interview above with Stephen Curry and Dave Morales to learn more about the inspiration for Underrated.