DALLAS (KDAF) – Parking will definitely be expensive this Independence Day! To avoid the long waiting times and expensive parking lot fees, use your local DART!

DART has created a list of events for Dallasites to go to via the DART line:

Monday, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town

This event is DARTable from Addison Circle Park, a short walk from Addison Transit Center. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Plano Community Band Patriotic Pops

Plano Community Band will be joined by The Choir from Custer Road UMC at Haggard Park, right next to the Red Line’s Downtown Plano Station. The event starts at 7 p.m

Tuesday, July 4

Fair Park Fourth

Anywhere in Fair Park is a great vantage point; just take the Green Line to Fair Park Station. This event happens from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All American 4th

The festival is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. The event takes place in the parking lot on the north side of Collin College Plano/Spring Creek Campus. To get there, take GoLink East Plano. Keep in mind that GoLink service ends at midnight.

Irving Sparks & Stripes

The celebration happens 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is a short walk from the Orange Line’s Las Colinas Urban Center Station.

Rowlett Fireworks on Main

The event takes place 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pecan Grove Park, about three-quarters of a mile from Downtown Rowlett Station on the Blue Line.

A Star Spangled Spectacular

A short walk from Pearl/Arts District Station on all four DART Rail lines, this event begins at 1 p.m.

For more information and a complete list, visit here.