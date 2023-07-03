DALLAS (KDAF) – Is the Fourth complete without the most patriotic food known to an American? Nothing screams red, white and blue like a good ol’ hotdog!

Now incase you’re not in the mood to make your own hotdogs, here is a complete list of the best hot dog places in Dallas, according to our friendly foodie friends at Yelp.

Portillio Hotdogs TJ’s Dawg House Chicago Avenue Dog House Chicago Style Dogs Smokin’ Joes Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs – Food Truck Oh- K Dog & Egg Toast Two Hands Corn Dogs – Murphy Cowtown Dogs Léa-Léa’s Gourmet Hotdogs

Click here for the complete list of Yelp’s Top Ten Dallas Hot Dog Eateries.