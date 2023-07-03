DALLAS (KDAF) – Is the Fourth complete without the most patriotic food known to an American? Nothing screams red, white and blue like a good ol’ hotdog!

Now incase you’re not in the mood to make your own hotdogs, here is a complete list of the best hot dog places in Dallas, according to our friendly foodie friends at Yelp.

  1. Portillio Hotdogs
  2. TJ’s Dawg House
  3. Chicago Avenue Dog House
  4. Chicago Style Dogs
  5. Smokin’ Joes
  6. Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs – Food Truck
  7. Oh- K Dog & Egg Toast
  8. Two Hands Corn Dogs – Murphy
  9. Cowtown Dogs
  10. Léa-Léa’s Gourmet Hotdogs

Click here for the complete list of Yelp’s Top Ten Dallas Hot Dog Eateries.