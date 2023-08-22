More than one-third of the LGBTQ+ community have experienced discrimination in a health care setting due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, and 75% of those who say they experienced discrimination feel it impacted their health care.*

DALLAS (KDAF) — The American Cancer Society is taking significant steps toward addressing cancer disparities with its upcoming “Come Out Against Cancer” event in North Texas.

Mark your calendars for Aug. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. This event held at, Howell and Dragon 1130 Dragon St. #120, aims to shed light on the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in accessing cancer screenings in the region.

Disproportionate risk factors and screening disparities have left the community at a disadvantage when it comes to prevention, detection, and treatment.

“LGBTQ+ people are disproportionately burdened with risk factors and screening disparities, experiencing obstacles to prevention, detection, treatment, and survival because of systemic factors that are complex and go beyond the connection to cancer,” ACS said.

The event will promote the North Texas Get Screened Campaign, partnering with local LGBTQ+ organizations to provide education, outreach and screenings.

Discrimination-related barriers have affected over a third of the LGBTQ+ community in healthcare settings, impacting their overall well-being.

By dismantling these obstacles, the American Cancer Society strives to ensure all cancer patients receive timely, equitable care.

For more information on the event, visit here.