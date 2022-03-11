DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a massive debate going on across social media: Are there more doors or wheels in the world?

Whatever side you may be on, if you’re looking to spark a debate in the group text/chat you’re in or maybe even at the dinner table, this question is sure to get the wheels turning and doors open.

Some will argue wheels and some will argue doors and the reasons will vary no matter who you are or where you live on Earth. On the tweet that started it all, a poll was taken and over 220,000 people answered. The winner? It was wheels winning 53.6% to 46.4%.

Don’t give up team doors, there’s still a chance out there you’re right. Will you ever truly know? Probably not, but it’s still fun to discuss.