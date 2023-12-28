The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa at the fifth annual Jerry Pinkney Day and Kwanzaa Celebration.

The event will take place on Dec. 30 at the Forest Green Branch Library- Karn Blumenthal Auditorium. Located on 9619 Greenville Ave., the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the works of award-winning Children’s author and Illustrator Jerry Pinkey while also learning about African dance, music, food and storytelling.

There will also be crafts, zine-making, dance performances and so much more. Find out more about the event here.