LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas is using hoping to provide a distraction for stranded travelers.

The strip club is advertising that anyone who can show proof of having a canceled or delayed flight at Harry Reid International Airpot can call them for a free ride to the club, and also receive free cover, a drink, and a lap dance.

(Photo: Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas)

“With the current state of Harry Reid International Airport, many holiday travelers have been left stranded and may not make it home for the unforeseeable future, possibly until after the New Year,” said Ralph James, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas when asked about the club’s latest promotion. “We are doing our part by opening our doors to travelers who are most affected to ensure their extended stay in Las Vegas is a memorable one.”

In May of 2021, the club put on a free Covid vaccination clinic that came with dances and bottle service.