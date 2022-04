FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Expect some traffic delays in Fort Worth today on Hwy 287.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed on Hwy 287/MLK Jr. Freeway northbound between East Vickery Boulevard and Riverside Dr. in Fort Worth.

TotalTrafficDFW on Twitter said, “Right lane closed in #FortWorth on Hwy 287/Mlk Jr Frwy NB between East Vickery Boulevard and Riverside Dr, stop and go traffic back to Mitchell Blvd.”