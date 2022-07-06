Kyland Young is a “Big Brother” alumni and is literally taking on the challenge to win the competition of “The Challenge: USA.” This competition follows the stars from “Survivor,” “Amazing Race,” Love Island” and some other alumnus from “Big Brother” to fight for the $500,000.00 prize.

But before he was on the “The Challenge,” he resided on the hit show “Big Brother.” It was talked about how we strolled through social media to find out that fans had noticed something a little strange that he would do on the set of “Big Brother,” which was “sniff” things. Kyland touched on these question for fans and we got the answer, Covid. He stated things would taste funny because everything was being washed with soap, even the tortillas.

Kyland had said he had been afraid of things when he was younger and he decided early on that he didn’t want to be afraid of anything anymore and so he took everything head on, including “The Challenge.”

This is the longest running competition show and “everyone came to play” said Kyland. It was so physical he stated but that didn’t stop him, he made sure to prepare with mental and physical strategies for the competition.

“I think I showed up ready” said Young.

The special hour and a half series premiere of “The Challenge: USA” airs tonight at 9:30 on CBS. You can also stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 6, 2022.