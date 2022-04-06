DALLAS (KDAF) — There is truly no better flavor pairing than a nice cup of coffee accompanied by a warm, freshly-baked blueberry muffin.

Now imagine that same breakfast but instead of biting into a muffin, you bite into a KIT KAT bar and it tastes exactly the same?

Well, that strange scenario is becoming a reality with a new, limited-edition Blueberry muffin-flavored KIT KAT bar.

Officials say this new candy bar captures all the features of a blueberry muffin and folds it all into a KIT KAT bar. This treat will be available at retailers nationwide this month, while supplies last.

