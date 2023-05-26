JAIME O’Donnell and CO. — Summer is right around the corner, meaning it’s time to figure out how to keep your family occupied during those hot heatwave days.

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, shared with Jenny Anchondo all the “must have” products as we gear up for a Summer full of fun!

Check out these Summer products :

1. Smoother, Softer Skin All Summer Long

Dr. Teal’s Shea Sugar Body Scrubs, Walmart and Walmart.com

DR. TEAL’S SHEA SUGAR BODY SCRUB

Dr. Teal’s is unveiling a fresh new look for summer with the same great products! Use Dr. Teal’s Shea Sugar Body Scrubs by gently exfoliating for smoother, softer skin all summer long! It’s available in three great scents: Rose, Citrus and NEW Prebiotic Lemon Balm.

Walmart, $6.98

2. Improve Your Oral Care Routine for Summer

SNOW® Advanced Whitening Electric Toothbrush, TrySnow.com

SNOW-ADVANCED WHITENING ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

The first electric toothbrush with SnowlightTM triple LED lights: blue for whitening, red for gum care, and purple for both whitening and gum care! The brush has four unique brushing modes, an intelligent brushing timer and a self-sanitizing charging travel case.

TrySnow.com, $229

3. Delicious Solution for Summer Entertaining

HERDEZTM Refrigerated Entrées : HerdezTraditions.com, Kroger

HERDEZTM REFRIGERATED ENTREES

NEW ready-to-serve protein is available in two varieties – Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork – perfect for summer entertaining and busy families. These delicious options are easy to incorporate into everyday meals like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, and more. Ready in less than 10 minutes, recreate your favorite restaurant-style dishes in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Kroger, $9.99-$10.99

4. Spread Joy and Gratitude This Summer

Joy Creative Shop, JoyCreativeShop.com

JOY CREATIVE SHOP

Joy Creative is a small female-owned Dallas-based brand. Their message is all about spreading joy and gratitude this summer! With their personalized stationery and packaging collection of FUN and FUNctional creative items, it’s effortless to look good and save time. All products are made in the USA.

Joy Creative, $12-$32