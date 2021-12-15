DALLAS (KDAF) — Kendra Scott West Village and Dallas-based women’s clothing brand PWR WMN are partnering up this holiday season to give back to Genesis Women’s Shelter.

The partnership will last two days with online and in-person components.

The giveback will start online at midnight on Friday, Dec. 17 and will end online at 11:59 pm on Saturday, Dec. 18.

At checkout for both Kendra Scott and PWR WMN, shoppers can enter the code GIVEBACK-BBUSR to have 20% of their purchase go back to Genesis Women’s Shelter.

PWR WMN and Genesis Women’s Shelter will also be popping up on Friday, Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Kendra Scott West Village.