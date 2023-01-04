Kelly Hu has been kicking butt and taking names since starring in “X2” and “The Scorpion King,” now the actress stars in and has become a season regular in the second season of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s drama series, “BMF.”

Hu’s character is that of the only Asian American female detective, who is out on the streets working in the biggest crime centralized areas back in the 80s as she chases the American.

“If you liked season one of “BMF,” you are going to love season two,” revealed Hu.

“BMF” has been inspired by the true story of Demetrius and Terry Flenory who created one of the biggest criminal empires.

“BMF” season two premieres on STARZ on Jan. 6.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 4, 2023.