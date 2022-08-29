Keith L. Williams talked about becoming an actor and shared what he loves about his job. He said that on top of all the cool things he gets to do like travel, go on set, and meet new people, he really likes being able to embody different characters.

Keith shared details about his newest movie “Secret Headquarters,” which has a star-studded cast, including Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams. “Secret Headquarters” just set a new record as the most-watched original film on Paramount+, based on its first seven days’ performance.

Keith also said he has already booked his next gig and is currently working with some other streaming platforms on upcoming projects.

“Secret Headquarters” is streaming now on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 29, 2022.