Doug Kolk talked to Karamo about his new talk show. Karamo said they he used to run home from school when he was a child so he could watch the afternoon talk shows. He shared that all he ever dreamed about was to become a talk show host like the ones he watched on TV, and now his dream has finally come true.

“Karamo” airs at 4 p.m. everyday on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.