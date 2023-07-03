DALLAS (KDAF) — Addison’s Kaboom Town will be one event that you won’t want to miss!
But if you aren’t able to make it to the festivities, don’t worry there will be watch parties happening all over the city.
So stop by your favorite establishment, so you won’t miss all the fun!
Addison Point Sports Grill
Outdoor watch party with DJ and live simulcast.
4578 Belt Line Road
972-662-2230
The Addison Improv
Enjoy the comedy of Ian Bragg in a special show on July 1 (18+ only)
4980 Belt Line Road, Suite250
Bitter Sisters Brewery
Parking lot viewing party.
15103 Surveyor Blvd.
Bonchon
Five FREE Korean BBQ Wings with 15 Wing purchases for July 1 to July 4 at the Addison location only. You can order at Bonchon.com with code KABOOM.
Cafe 214
Celebrate Wings and Tings at Cafe 214 with a special happy hour from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with games and fun.
4546 Belt Line Road
469-412-3333
Cantina Laredo
Patio party featuring USA Rita and to-go food specials.
4546 Belt Line Road
Dutch Bros
Offering “The Kaboom Town Rebel” featured drink.
14310 Marsh Ln.
541-955-4700
Dr. Gold
Annual Kaboom Town block party starting at 6:30 p.m.
4151 Belt Line Road, Suite 127
El Rincon
Happy Hour all day July 3, including $5 house margaritas & house wine, $4 bottle beers & well drinks, $3 draft beers Crown & Fireball shots and $2 off appetizers.
5004 Addison Circle
469-547-1019
Ida Claire
Parking lot party with live music, food and drink specials.
5001 Belt Line Road
Lane’s OAK’D BBQ
Parking lot party with live music, bounce house and cornhole.
4525 Belt Line Road
Lion & Crown
Watch party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m with drink specials and entertainment.
5001 Addison Circle
972-503-5001
Loro
$5 Red, White, Blue Sangria/Gin and Tonic Frozen Slushee Swirl.
14999 Montfort Drive
Mendocino Farms
Get ready for Addison Kaboom Town with Family Fun Night. Enjoy face painters, balloon artists, a DJ and samples.
5294 Belt Line Road, Suite 105
Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse
Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight.
14951 Midway Road
Ssong’s Hot Dog and R&B Tea
BOGO food specials on selected menu items July 3 through July 4.
5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 748
469-778-0008
Stadium Sports Grill
Kaboom Town Latin Party with DJ, drinks hookah and more.
4872 Belt Line Road
469-962-2678
Taqueria La Ventana
Live music plus food and drink specials
4180B Belt Line Road
469-828-2035
Table 13
Live music plus special viewing party for guests with reservations.
4812 Belt Line Road
972-789-9558
The Quarter Bar & Grill
Patio party with lawn games and darts. 21+ only.
15201 Addison Road
972-788-1919