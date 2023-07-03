DALLAS (KDAF) – Is the Fourth complete without the most patriotic food known to an American? Nothing screams red, white and blue like a good ol’ hotdog!
Now incase you’re not in the mood to make your own hotdogs, here is a complete list of the best hot dog places in Dallas, according to our friendly foodie friends at Yelp.
- Portillio Hotdogs
- TJ’s Dawg House
- Chicago Avenue Dog House
- Chicago Style Dogs
- Smokin’ Joes
- Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs – Food Truck
- Oh- K Dog & Egg Toast
- Two Hands Corn Dogs – Murphy
- Cowtown Dogs
- Léa-Léa’s Gourmet Hotdogs
