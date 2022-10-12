WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The jury has determined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a total of $965 million to the relatives of eight victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent for spreading the lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place.

The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.

The trial began on Sept. 13 and the jury began to deliberate on Oct. 6. On the third full day of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.

Here is the breakdown of what the jury decided each plaintiff should receive in total compensatory damages:

Robert “Robbie” Parker , father of 6-year-old Emilie Parker: $120 million

, father of 6-year-old Emilie Parker: William Sherlach , husband of 56-year-old school employee Mary Sherlach: $36 million

, husband of 56-year-old school employee Mary Sherlach: David Wheeler, father of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler: $55 million

father of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler: Francine Wheeler, mother of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler: $54 million

mother of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler: Jacqueline Barden, mother of 7-year-old Daniel Barden: $28.8 million

mother of 7-year-old Daniel Barden: Mark Barden, father of 7-year-old Daniel Barden: $57.6 million

father of 7-year-old Daniel Barden: Nicole Hockley, mother of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley: $73.6 million

mother of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley: Ian Hockley, father of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley: $81.6 million

father of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley: Jennifer Hensel, for the estate of Jeremy Richman and father who died by suicide of 6-year-old Avielle Richman: $52 million

for the estate of Jeremy Richman and father who died by suicide of 6-year-old Avielle Richman: Donna Soto, mother of teacher Victoria Soto: $48 million

mother of teacher Victoria Soto: Carlee Soto-Parisi, sister of teacher Victoria Soto: $66 million

sister of teacher Victoria Soto: Carlos Matthew Soto, brother of teacher Victoria Soto: $57.6 million

brother of teacher Victoria Soto: Jillian Soto-Marino, sister of teacher Victoria Soto: $68.8 million

sister of teacher Victoria Soto: William Aldenberg, FBI agent and first responder: $90 million

FBI agent and first responder: Erica Lafferty, daughter of school principal Dawn Hochsprung: $76 million

Jones wasn’t at court but reacted on his Infowars show.

“Hey, folks, don’t go buying big homes,” he said.

Norm Pattis, the defense attorney for Jones, said he intends to appeal the jury’s decision, calling it a “dark day for freedom of speech.”

“We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the court’s evidentiary rulings,” Pattis said. In more than 200 trials in the course of my career I have never seen a trial like this,” Pattis said.

