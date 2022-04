Julianna Peña at this holds the title of UFC Female Bantamweight Champion and she has made history by becoming the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter tournament.

Peña talked about how she is headed back to “The Ultimate Fighter” but this time to be one of the coaches on it’s 30th Season.

The 30th Season of “The Ultimate Fighter” premieres next Tuesday, May 3rd on ESPN plus and through the Disney bundle.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 25, 2021.