DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, new me! If you have a weight transformation journey on your list of New Year’s resolutions, here are some things the Better Business Bureau says you should consider before signing up for a gym membership.

Determine your fitness goals

Figuring out your goals can help you pick a gym that best fits you.

Figure out your priorities

Find out what is important to you and what will keep you motivated longer. Do you want to work out somewhere close to you? Do you want to take a class? Or do you want a gym with a lot of equipment? All are important things to consider.

Take a tour

It goes without saying, but make sure to get a good look at the gym before you decide to commit. Many gyms have cancellation fees.

Look out for how much equipment the gym has, how many classes it has, how clean the facility is (especially the restrooms) and how good the wifi is.

Ask questions about limited free trials

Some gyms have free week-long trials where you can get a feel for the facility without the commitment. Check out any classes if they are offered during the trial.

Don’t feel coerced

Don’t give in to peer pressure. A gym is a commitment, and you want to make sure that you are picking a place that is right for you. A reputable gym will give you time to consider your choice.

Calculate the true costs

Some gyms lure you in with low entry costs that go up over time. Figure out what the regular monthly cost is and any other fees that may be included.

Understand the terms

Most people have gotten used to signing the terms and conditions without reading them, but make sure you take the time to read the contract.

The BBB also says to take notes of all the verbal promises the sales representative makes and make sure they are included in the agreement. It may take some time, but it could save you a lot of stress and headache.

