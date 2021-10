DALLAS (KDAF) — A ‘spooktacular night of fun’ is coming to RB Golf Club & Resort this Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm

There will be Glow in the Dark Night golf, specialty Halloween cocktails, and some Halloween food along with costume contests for all ages, prizes and live music.

The event is free to attend, but Glow in the Dark Night Golf is $40-50.

For more information, visit rbgolf.com.