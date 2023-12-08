The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — What a fun way to end the weekend!

Punch Bowl Social will be hosting a Christmas-themed brunch that will include Bread Pudding French Toast Bites, Buttermilk Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Punch Potatoes.

There will also be hand-crafted holiday cocktails and complimentary festive flair for the first 50 guests. As well as an hour free of play with bowling, karaoke, darts, ping pong and more.

Tickets start at $35 per person.

For more information, visit Punch Bowl Social’s Instagram and event website.