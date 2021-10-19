Jeff Kyle, brother of Chris Kyle, speaks about AVF, efforts to help support veterans

DALLAS (KDAF) — American Valor Foundation is a nonprofit corporation committed to supporting military veterans, first responders and families through direct support and fundraising efforts.

Jeff Kyle, president of American Valor Foundation and brother of Navy Seal sniper Chris Kyle, joined our show to talk more about the nonprofit and its efforts.

Jeff is a veteran of the Marine Corps. He served in the corps for eight years from 2000 to 2008. During his time in the corps, Jeff became a rifle and pistol instructor, training Marines as well as foreign military members.

Since leaving the corps, Jeff has since started a family and has been very active in Veterans organizations. Jeff is now a police officer for the city of Waco.