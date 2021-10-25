Jackpot! Lucky winner hits big at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky guest is going home with some extra cash in their pockets.

According to a spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment, five minutes of play was all it took for a Paris Las Vegas guest to hit the Mega Jackpot on Mississippi Stud Friday.

The lucky woman, who chose to not be identified, won $834,091.

The guest was a frequent Mississippi Stud player and was in town for a wedding. She intends to help others with her winnings and immediately started thinking of all the families she plans to assist. She also plans on paying off her house and helping her kids pay off their homes.

All in all… Not a bad way to kill a little time while in town.