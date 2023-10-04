DALLAS (KDAF) — If Charlie Brown can have a great Pumpkin Patch fall, what’s stopping you? It is officially the season of pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice candles and of course pumpkin patches and carvings.

But many Dallasites say this year it’s been hard to find those pumpkin patches. We have created a list so that hassle of finding that perfect pumpkin patch event can be alleviated.

Autumn at the Arboretum | Pumpkin Patch

“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is this year’s theme at the arboretum which will feature over 100,00 pumpkins. Adults are $20 per person | Children are $14 | More information can be found here.

Dallas Farmers Market

This pumpkin patch is open daily with pumpkins, shopping and more. They have their Celebrate Texas Pumpkin Day coming up on Oct. 7! Find out more here.

Blase Family Farm

reservations are required for this patch. Open Monday through Friday for $10 you can experience their petting zoo, hayrides and of course, pumpkin picking galore! Find out more here.

Creekwood Pumpkin Patch

This patch is free for all pumpkin patch lovers. it will be open Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Over 7 tons of pumpkins are available for your choosing, its like a pumpkin patch heaven. Click here.

Pitch Fork Pumpkin Patch

Open daily through Oct. 31, this is more than just a free admission pumpkin patch. They also offer movie nights, cow feedings and more. You also have the opportunity for gourds, dried corn and hay you can purchase as well.

Halls Pumpkin Fall

Halls Pumpkin Farm is open Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 31. Do you think you have what it takes to go through their corn maze? Only one way to find out!

Grapevine Pumpkin Fest

Open Friday through Sunday through Oct. 22, this festival will also include games and food. Experience the spooky trail on Oct. 13. more information can be found here.