‘It’s discouraging’: Porn, racial slurs posted during North Carolina church service on Zoom

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The minister of a North Carolina church said pornographic images, racial slurs and threatening words of hate were posted during his congregation’s virtual church Zoom call Sunday.

“We’ve had our share of challenges, but nothing like we’ve had today,” said Nicholas Glenn, the minister of Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro.

Sunday’s service was being held virtually as it has been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have Zoom. People like to see each other. It’s kind of a way for us to see each other and worship together,” Glenn said.

But on this day, the congregation was met by a group of individuals hacking into their Zoom call.

“It was probably about four to five different people, and they were just rapid-fire saying different things,” Glenn said.

The individuals identified themselves as white supremacists and also said “MAGA 2020,” “WHITE LIVES MATTER” and used racial slurs.

“My wife looked at the chat box and she saw it and was like, ‘Stop the broadcast,’” Glenn explained.

The messages escalated with threats to kill and comments such as “GET OFF CHURCH AND GO PICK YOUR COTTON.”

Pornographic photos were also displayed on the Zoom call screen.

“It’s discouraging, to say the least. Sunday is kind of a day where we can get away from what we deal with all week,” Glenn said.

He said after halting the service to remove the individuals from the call, the church resumed the service on Zoom.

Glenn said the incident serves as a reminder that in 2020, racism and bigotry still lives.

“It’s real. It has been real and still is real. Times like this, we need to unify each other and understand that we are all God’s children and God made us all equal,” he said.

Glenn said he reported the screenshots to Zoom and filed a report with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. He said police are looking into who is behind the hacking.

The minister also planned to meet with his congregation to address feelings surrounding Sunday’s incident.