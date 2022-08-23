DALLAS (KDAF) — What a fun day to celebrate the ability to get cheap flights at a time when they may seem impossible; Tuesday, August 23 is Cheap Flight Day!

Securing a cheap flight to a must-visit destination of your choice is one of the most unique and superb victories people can have nowadays. NationalToday explains, “With kids returning to school and summer vacations coming to an end, now is the time to take advantage of “end of season” travel deals. Don’t miss your final boarding call — check out those cheap deals today!”

So, you might be thinking to yourself, how exactly am I supposed to secure these highly coveted cheap flights you speak of? Well, a study done by Upgraded Points has found the best websites for you to book flights at the cheapest prices in 2022.

The study explains, “Unfortunately, no website consistently has the lowest prices. Most of the popular OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) are usually in the same ballpark for the price, but not all offer the same benefits or search functionality.”

The study does say that more often than not booking directly within the airline of your choice’s website will more than likely give you the best price or be close to outside sites. Without further ado, here is Upgraded Points’ list of the best websites for booking cheap flights:

Momondo Kayak Expedia Priceline Orbitz Agoda Hotwire Skyscanner Travelocity Google Flights CheapOair Hopper