Issues, concerns and solutions in the debate surrounding mass violence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When it comes to mass violence, there isn’t one step that can be taken to fix it. However, there are a number of solutions being explored right now in Texas.

From gun policy to mental health, KXAN investigators break down the wide array of issues and concerns that have become part of the mass shooting debate, joined by experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) at Texas State University, the National Alliance for Mental Illness-Central Texas, intelligence and security platform Stratfor, violence prevention policy group Texas Gun Sense and a psychoanalyst at the University of Texas’ Dell Medical School.

Tap here to explore the in-depth docuseries, story, timeline and podcast as part of the investigation “A History of Mass Violence”