DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, we have a problem…a winning problem. A lucky person in Texas won $25,000.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning#CashFive ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in Missouri City #TexasLottery#Texas.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 18 drawing (8,19, 23, 26, and 30). It was sold at Brookshire on 5806 Sienna Parkway.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”